Touchdown Bucks! Packers' Rodgers buys into NBA team

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Danica Patrick talks to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Danica Patrick talks to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined the ownership group of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner.

The Bucks made the announcement Friday night between the first and second quarters of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks say that Rodgers is the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.

Sitting next to girlfriend Danica Patrick and Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Rodgers received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd when his face was shown on the video board at the Bradley Center.

Rodgers in a statement says the opportunity is a "dream come true" for him. A big fan of the NBA, Rodgers has also cheered on the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Tournament.

