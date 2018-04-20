VIDEO: Robber threatens Hardee's employee, takes cash from register

Henrico Police need your help to find a robbery suspect seen on surveillance video.

The robbery happened on April 20 at the Hardee's in the 3800 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money from one of the employees behind the counter. The suspect told the employee he was armed, but he did not show a weapon.

The victim opened the register and handed over the drawer, and the suspect grabbed the cash before leaving in a "small dark SUV that may have had a spare tire on the rear of the vehicle."

Police released the following description of the suspect: a black male, 40-50 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, 180-200 lbs. He has a beard and was wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering and sticker on brim, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, brown boots.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help.

