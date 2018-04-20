VIDEO: Robber threatens Hardee's employee, takes cash from register

The robbery happened on April 20 at the Hardee's in the 3800 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.More >>
The robbery happened on April 20 at the Hardee's in the 3800 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating an assault on Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating an assault on Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.More >>
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.More >>
The driver was trapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time while rescue crews worked to free her.More >>
The driver was trapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time while rescue crews worked to free her.More >>
In preparation for the Xfinity Series Toyota Care 250 and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway, the Hanover County Sheriff's Department will modify traffic patterns on major routes to the raceway on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.More >>
In preparation for the Xfinity Series Toyota Care 250 and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway, the Hanover County Sheriff's Department will modify traffic patterns on major routes to the raceway on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.More >>