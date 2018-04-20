Cleanup event in Chesterfield for Earth Day

Chesterfield County’s Department of Community Enhancement is hosting a cleanup event on Saturday for the Earth Day weekend.

This is one of six planned cleanup efforts with the community. They need volunteers to help with moving roadside discarded material into a truck.

There will be a celebration afterward at the Mid-City Recreation Center.

Volunteers should report to the Mid-City Recreation Center, located at 9010 Quinnford Blvd. at 7 a.m. The event will take place from 7 a.m. until noon.

If you can't stick around for the clean up, you can also bring your unwanted items to drop off.

