Moriya Jutanugarn leads HUGEL-JTBC LA Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Moriya Jutanugarn leads HUGEL-JTBC LA Open

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Moriya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Marina Alex putts on the ninth hole during the second round of the LPGA's HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Friday, April 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Moriya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Moriya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Moriya Jutanugarn took the lead into the weekend at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open in her latest bid to join younger sister Ariya as an LPGA Tour winner.

Moriya Jutanugarn shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Friday at Wilshire Country Club to get to 8-under 134 in the LPGA Tour's first event in Los Angeles since 2005. The 23-year-old from Thailand started fast with birdies on the par-5 second, par-4 third and par-3 fourth and added two more on the par-4 11th and par-5 13th.

Ariya Jutanugarn has seven tour victories.

Marina Alex was second after a 68.

So Yeon Ryu was 6 under after a 69, and fellow South Korean players Inbee Park (71) and Eun-Hee Ji (69). Park was the first-round leader at 66. Lexi Thompson was 3 under after a 71.

Top-ranked Shanshan Feng followed her opening 74 with a 67 to get to 1 under.

Ariya Jutanugarn (71) was even par, and Michelle Wie (70) was 1 over. Brooke Henderson, the Canadian star who won last week in Hawaii, had a 79 to miss the cut.

