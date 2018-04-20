LEADING OFF: White Sox check Farquhar, Ohtani's blister

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole, right, looks to the outfield as New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, left, runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 18, 201...

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

CHECK HIM

The White Sox will see how Danny Farquhar is feeling, a day after he passed out in the dugout during a home game against Houston. The 31-year-old Farquhar recorded the last two outs of the sixth when he fell ill. He was treated by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. The White Sox said he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further testing.

WE'LL SEE

Angels manager Mike Scioscia isn't sure if the seams on big league baseballs are what caused the blister on Shohei Ohtani's right middle finger that forced the Japanese two-way sensation out after just two innings Tuesday night against Boston in his third major league pitching start.

"He worked very hard getting used our baseball starting last winter," Scioscia said. "Blisters ... come and go with pitchers occasionally at some point. Exactly when they crop up with some guys is a mystery. There are probably a lot of things that came into play for Shohei to have his become significant to where it affected some of his pitches."

Scioscia remained noncommittal about when Ohtani's next start would be, but a six-man rotation would have him Ohtani pitching Monday at Houston.

The blister didn't see to hamper Ohtani's hitting - he singled twice Friday night vs. the Giants and is batting .342.

STILL WAITING

The Chicago Cubs are hoping Yu Darvish can begin to show his All-Star form sometime soon. Signed to a $126 million, six-year deal as a free agent, he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts. Darvish got rankled after a balk call in his last outing against Atlanta. He'll try to get on track when he pitches for the first time at Coors Field vs. Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies.

ANY TAKERS?

Pitcher A.J. Cole is available after being designated for assignment by Washington. Once a prized pitcher, he began the season in the Nationals' rotation. But the 26-year-old righty had trouble, was sent to the bullpen and now is headed to the waiver wire. Cole was 1-1 with a 13.06 ERA, giving up six home runs in only 10 1/3 innings during two starts and two relief appearances. The 6-foot-5 Cole pitched in parts of four seasons for Washington. He gave up a grand slam to Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets in his last outing.

BART'S BACK

Bartolo Colon starts for the first time since taking a perfect game into the eighth inning last Sunday night at Houston. Colon, who turns 45 in just over a month, is 0-0 in two starts and two relief appearances for Texas with a 1.45 ERA. The popular righty has earned wins with 10 different teams during his career, including the Montreal Expos. He'll go for his first with the Rangers when he takes on the visiting Mariners.

RUN DOWN

Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel tries again for his first win when he faces the White Sox in Chicago. The former AL Cy Young winner is 0-3 with a 3.52 ERA for the World Series champs. Houston hitters haven't helped him much - they've totaled just six runs in Keuchel's four starts this season.

