Music store lovers pay homage to local record stores

The Hopewell Police Department donated over 1,400 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families' Second Annual Diaper Drive!

The first Record Store Day was held on April 19, 2008, as a way to celebrate independent record stores, which are defined as “brick and mortar” retailers. Stores across the globe now celebrate the day with sales, promotions and special releases.

One of the centerpieces of the international movement is in Richmond.

Music lovers and vinyl record collectors filled Richmond's music shops today searching for those rare records to spin. A couple of guys are actually part of the Record Store Day team that works on the website and organizes the entire international celebration of vinyl.

"We prepare those releases to people can know what's for sale today and put them on their wish list," said Jon Berger, who works on the Record Store Day website.

Record stores around the world join the website they help run and that's how shops participate.

"We happen to know which releases are coming out, and we have to keep it secret for a little while, which is difficult," said Chris Jones, who is an album lover.

"Record stores are really just a great way for people to connect and talk about music and discover more things than they would just by being online and looking at a playlist. They'll come in here, and they'll hear music playing. They'll see the great artwork, and they'll be more intrigued and want to find out more," continued Jones.

Vinyl album sales have increased over the past 12 years, comprising 8.5 percent of all physical album sales in 2017 – up from 6.5 in 2016.

The increase in record sales are driven mostly be a re-release of classic albums. The re-release of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the top-selling vinyl LP of 2017

According to Nielsen Music tracking, the top 10 vinyl album sales in 2017 are:

The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles, Abbey Road Soundtrack, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide) Amy Winehouse, Back to Black Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain (Soundtrack) Bob Marley and The Wailers, Legend: The Best Of… Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon Soundtrack, La La Land Michael Jackson, Thriller

