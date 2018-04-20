Truck goes airborne in pursuit that injures officer

A Hopewell man faces charges following a police pursuit in Colonial Heights on Friday, that injured an officer.More >>
A Hopewell man faces charges following a police pursuit in Colonial Heights on Friday, that injured an officer.More >>
The City of Petersburg will host the Fourth Annual Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, and several roads will be closed.More >>
The City of Petersburg will host the Fourth Annual Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, and several roads will be closed.More >>
Petersburg police have made a third arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Petersburg police have made a third arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
A video of Virginia State University student Brianna Bundick-Kelly is going viral for her amazing dance moves. Now she is being approached by producers of entertainment companies.More >>
A video of Virginia State University student Brianna Bundick-Kelly is going viral for her amazing dance moves. Now she is being approached by producers of entertainment companies.More >>
Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.More >>
Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.More >>