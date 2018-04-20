Truck goes airborne in pursuit that injures officer

A Hopewell man faces charges following a police pursuit in Colonial Heights on Friday, that injured an officer.

Colonial Heights officials said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 3 p.m. for a driver who was allegedly speeding. The officer approached the car and made contact with the driver, but the man, identified as Tyrell Menzies, 30, of Hopewell, took off. Police then attempted to pursue him but backed off due to the traffic.

Officers then eventually found the vehicle on Southpark Boulevard near Dick's Sporting Goods. Police then tried to conduct another traffic stop, but Menzies took off again and struck an officer with his vehicle, officers said.

Police pursued Menzies on to Interstate 95 North before they arrested him at the Route 10 exit in Chester.

When officers arrested Menzies, they found out he had two outstanding warrants in Prince George - felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Colonial Heights police have charged him with eluding officers, assault on law enforcement, speeding, and hit-and-run.

Menzies is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

The officer struck during this incident has minor injuries, police said.

