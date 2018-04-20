Depay scores as Lyon wins at Dijon 5-2 to close in on Monaco

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
MONACO (AP) - Lyon won at Dijon 5-2 and moved within one point of second-place Monaco in the French league on Friday.
Lyon's sixth straight league win moved it three points ahead of fourth-place Marseille, which is at home to struggling Lille on Saturday.
The team finishing second qualifies automatically for next season's Champions League, while the team in third goes into the playoffs. After this weekend, there will be four rounds remaining.
Memphis Depay has scored or created 12 of Lyon's 16 last goals.
The Netherlands forward opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a close-range volley, and set up the fourth goal for winger Bertrand Traore in the 77th.
Depay almost scored another, just failing to reach right back Rafael's cross in the 50th. Midfielder Houssem Aouar followed up and his strike was turned into his own net by defender Valentin Rosier.
Lyon's other goals came from forwards Nabil Fekir in the 53rd and Maxwell Cornet in the 82nd.
Midfielder Naim Sliti scored both for Dijon, equalizing in the 26th and pulling the score back to 3-2 in the 55th.
In the other match, midfielder James Lea Siliki grabbed a late equalizer for Rennes to draw at 10-man Nantes 1-1.
Midfielder Adrien Thomasson put Nantes ahead close to halftime, but Nantes top-scorer Emiliano Sala was sent off just after the break.
Paris Saint-Germain sealed the French title last Sunday, and plays at Bordeaux on Sunday.
