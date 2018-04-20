Depay scores as Lyon wins at Dijon 5-2 to close in on Monaco - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Depay scores as Lyon wins at Dijon 5-2 to close in on Monaco

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

MONACO (AP) - Lyon won at Dijon 5-2 and moved within one point of second-place Monaco in the French league on Friday.

Lyon's sixth straight league win moved it three points ahead of fourth-place Marseille, which is at home to struggling Lille on Saturday.

The team finishing second qualifies automatically for next season's Champions League, while the team in third goes into the playoffs. After this weekend, there will be four rounds remaining.

Memphis Depay has scored or created 12 of Lyon's 16 last goals.

The Netherlands forward opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a close-range volley, and set up the fourth goal for winger Bertrand Traore in the 77th.

Depay almost scored another, just failing to reach right back Rafael's cross in the 50th. Midfielder Houssem Aouar followed up and his strike was turned into his own net by defender Valentin Rosier.

Lyon's other goals came from forwards Nabil Fekir in the 53rd and Maxwell Cornet in the 82nd.

Midfielder Naim Sliti scored both for Dijon, equalizing in the 26th and pulling the score back to 3-2 in the 55th.

In the other match, midfielder James Lea Siliki grabbed a late equalizer for Rennes to draw at 10-man Nantes 1-1.

Midfielder Adrien Thomasson put Nantes ahead close to halftime, but Nantes top-scorer Emiliano Sala was sent off just after the break.

Paris Saint-Germain sealed the French title last Sunday, and plays at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Dance Moms' star Miller has cancer, underwent spine surgery

    'Dance Moms' star Miller has cancer, underwent spine surgery

    Thursday, April 19 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 19:42:37 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-21 00:26:43 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, TV personality Abby Lee Miller arrives at court in downtown Pittsburgh, for the second day of her sentencing hearing. The former "Dance Moms" reality TV star h...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, TV personality Abby Lee Miller arrives at court in downtown Pittsburgh, for the second day of her sentencing hearing. The former "Dance Moms" reality TV star h...
    Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.More >>
    Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.More >>

  • Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Natalie Portman addresses snub of 'Jewish Nobel,' backlash

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:53:13 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-21 00:26:28 GMT
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>

  • High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

    Friday, April 20 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-20 23:54:00 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-21 00:10:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated wit...
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 high holiday that culminated with the crowd sparking up at 4:20 p.m.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly