North Korea suspending nuclear and long-range missile tests

(RNN) - North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

“[We] no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission," Kim Jong Un said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

A North Korea source, talking to CNN, said that Kim has finally decided to open a new chapter for his nation.

President Donald Trump hailed the development.

"North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site," Trump tweeted. "This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” KCNA said in a report Saturday morning.

The announcement followed a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test,” KCNA reported.

Next week, Kim is due to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years. Moon has said that Kim is willing to discuss denuclearization.

According to the South Korean leader, Kim said he will not insist on American troops being withdrawn from South Korea as part of any deal, a major change in his stance on the issue.

