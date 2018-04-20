Curry cleared for modified practice after knee injury

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury.

The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.

Curry will be allowed to take part in modified practices beginning Saturday and increase his on-court rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated again in one week.

The Warriors lead San Antonio 3-0 in their first-round series. If they advance on Sunday, the second round could start as early as April 28.

