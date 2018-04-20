Curry cleared to take part in modified practice for Warriors - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Curry cleared to take part in modified practice for Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury.

The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.

Curry will be allowed to take part in modified practices beginning Saturday and increase his on-court rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated again in one week.

The Warriors lead San Antonio 3-0 in their first-round series. If they advance, the second round could start as early as April 28.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Karolyis to NBC: 'No way' they knew about doctor's behavior

    Karolyis to NBC: 'No way' they knew about doctor's behavior

    Friday, April 20 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-04-20 12:23:07 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:37:55 GMT
    Former USA Gymnastics women's national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband Bela tell NBC they were unaware of the abusive behavior by a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison.More >>
    Former USA Gymnastics women's national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband Bela tell NBC they were unaware of the abusive behavior by a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison.More >>

  • Judge: Trump lawyer must make sworn statement to slow suit

    Judge: Trump lawyer must make sworn statement to slow suit

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:36:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • Natalie Portman snubs 'Jewish Nobel,' triggers backlash

    Natalie Portman snubs 'Jewish Nobel,' triggers backlash

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:53:13 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:36:23 GMT
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly