Deportivo closer to Liga drop after 0-0 draw at Leganes

MADRID (AP) - Deportivo La Coruna moved a step closer to relegation from the Spanish league after being held to 0-0 at Leganes on Friday.

Deportivo was left six points from safety in 17th place of the 20-team league with four matches left. The bottom three teams go down.

Levante, in 16th, plays at Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Deportivo appeared to start the match well, but striker Lucas Perez failed to score on three good scoring chances in the opening half hour.

Clarence Seedorf's team did little else the rest of the way to threaten Leganes' goal.

"We are not giving up as long as we can be mathematically saved," Seedorf said. "We are still alive."

After going winless in its first eight matches since Seedorf took over in February, Deportivo won two of its previous three matches to give it hope of remaining in the first division.

