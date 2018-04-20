Hope for relegation rivals as 'Gladbach beats Wolfsburg 3-0

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) - Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated relegation-troubled Wolfsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to give a glimmer of hope to Hamburger SV and Cologne in their fight against the drop.
Goals from Lars Stindl, Raffael and Christoph Kramer put 'Gladbach in command before the break, and Wolfsburg found no answer in the second half as it remained in relegation danger.
"It's like we weren't aware of our situation," Wolfsburg's Paul Verhaegh said. "'Gladbach was the better team from the first minute."
Wolfsburg will finish the 31st round in the relegation zone if Mainz and Freiburg claim points in their respective games against Augsburg and Hamburg.
There was further frustration for the visitors as Raffael was fortunate to escape a red card for kicking Maximilian Arnold in another incident, missed by the referee, that will stoke debate over VAR in the Bundesliga.
"We have it seems 50 million viewers, we have a video referee. Where are they all? When you see that, I don't know what to make of it," Arnold said.
Wolfsburg's defeat means Hamburg and Cologne, eight and nine points from safety, cannot be mathematically relegated this weekend, even if Cologne loses to visiting Schalke on Sunday.
However, Hamburg and Cologne are most likely to be demoted automatically, leaving Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Mainz fighting it out to avoid the relegation-promotion playoff against the third-place finisher from the second division.
Three rounds remain after this weekend.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>