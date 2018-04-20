Several roads will be closed ahead of Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, Kids Fun Run

The City of Petersburg will host the Fourth Annual Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, and several roads will be closed.

All of the races will start at the Union Train Station, and the courses will feature views of Old Towne Petersburg, the Petersburg National Battlefield, Blandford Cemetery, and Pocahontas Island. The courses will also have battle reenactments.

The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m.

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bank Street at North Old Church Street

Band Street at North Burch Street

Band Street at Miller Street

East Washington Street at Culpeper Avenue

East Washington Street at Gibbons Avenue

East Washington Street at Monument Avenue

East Washington Street at Henrico Avenue

East Washington Street at Ash Street

East Washington Street at Mecklenburg Street

South Crater Road at Stratford Avenue

North Crater Road at Bank Street

Bank Street and Madison Street

Madison Street and West Washington Street

West Washington Street at Davis Street

West Washington Street at Hazel Street

West Washington Street at North Jones Street

Battersea Street at Commerce Street

Upper Appomattox Street at Bluefield Street

West High Street at North South Street

West High Street at North Jones Street

West High Street at Lafayette Street

West High Street at Cross Street

West High Street at North Davis

Several Petersburg Transit routes will also be delayed between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riders should expect at 20 to 30 minute delay.

Washington Street Route

Blandford Route

460 County Route

South Crater Road Route

Southpark Mall Route

City officials are asking everyone to be careful when traveling through the city. Those who would like to view the race is encouraged to stay off the course and watch the race near the Union Train Station.

MAP COURSES

