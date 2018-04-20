Several roads will be closed ahead of Petersburg Half-Marathon, - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Several roads will be closed ahead of Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, Kids Fun Run

File photo of a person running (Source: Pixabay) File photo of a person running (Source: Pixabay)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The City of Petersburg will host the Fourth Annual Petersburg Half-Marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, and several roads will be closed.

All of the races will start at the Union Train Station, and the courses will feature views of Old Towne Petersburg, the Petersburg National Battlefield, Blandford Cemetery, and Pocahontas Island. The courses will also have battle reenactments. 

The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m.

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Bank Street at North Old Church Street
  • Band Street at North Burch Street
  • Band Street at Miller Street
  • East Washington Street at Culpeper Avenue
  • East Washington Street at Gibbons Avenue
  • East Washington Street at Monument Avenue
  • East Washington Street at Henrico Avenue
  • East Washington Street at Ash Street
  • East Washington Street at Mecklenburg Street
  • South Crater Road at Stratford Avenue
  • North Crater Road at Bank Street
  • Bank Street and Madison Street
  • Madison Street and West Washington Street
  • West Washington Street at Davis Street
  • West Washington Street at Hazel Street
  • West Washington Street at North Jones Street
  • Battersea Street at Commerce Street
  • Upper Appomattox Street at Bluefield Street
  • West High Street at North South Street
  • West High Street at North Jones Street
  • West High Street at Lafayette Street
  • West High Street at Cross Street
  • West High Street at North Davis

Several Petersburg Transit routes will also be delayed between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riders should expect at 20 to 30 minute delay.

  • Washington Street Route
  • Blandford Route
  • 460 County Route
  • South Crater Road Route
  • Southpark Mall Route

City officials are asking everyone to be careful when traveling through the city. Those who would like to view the race is encouraged to stay off the course and watch the race near the Union Train Station.

MAP COURSES

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly