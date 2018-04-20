Police: Man stole ambulance, drove intoxicated and crashed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man stole an ambulance, drove it while intoxicated and then crashed it.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that 27-year-old Theodore E. Gasiorowski was charged with grand larceny and DUI. He was released from jail on bond Friday morning.

Police said Gasiorowski stole the ambulance Thursday night at a hospital in Virginia Beach. He allegedly took the vehicle while its crew was dropping off a patient.

The EMTs called police. Police said they found Gasiorowski four miles away and trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police said officers had to help him out of the ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being charged.

Gasiorowski is from Milwaukee.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

