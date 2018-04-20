Vikings LB Brothers gets 4-game suspension for PED violation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vikings LB Brothers gets 4-game suspension for PED violation

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the punishment Friday for Brothers, who will remain eligible for practices and games in the offseason and preseason before having to sit out. He can rejoin the active roster on Sept. 28, the day after Minnesota's fourth game. He can play on Oct. 7 when the Vikings take on Philadelphia.

Brothers was a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016 out of Missouri. He has played only sparingly on defense. But he was second on the team in 2017 with 16 special teams tackles.

