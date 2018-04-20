Police: Principal at John Marshall HS charged with assaulting st - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Principal at John Marshall HS charged with assaulting student

The principal at John Marshall High School is facing charges in connection with an incident with a student.

Dr. William Royal was charged with simple assault for an incident on March 7. 

School officials said, "this is considered a personnel matter and is currently being investigated."

Dr. Royal has been placed on administrative leave.

