Walmart tests new employee dress code at some stores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Walmart tests new employee dress code at some stores

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom. Under the pilot program at less than 100 stores, workers ... (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom. Under the pilot program at less than 100 stores, workers ...

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Retail giant Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.

Under the pilot program at fewer than 100 stores, workers can wear solid color blue jeans instead of khaki-colored or black denim pants. They also can wear a solid-color shirt of their choosing instead of solid blue or white shirts.

Corporate communications director Justin Rushing says Walmart is always listening to its associates and their feedback helps test these kinds of ideas. There is no end date for the test. The pilot program will continue it until the company feels it has gathered enough information.

Walmart revised its dress code in 2015 when it permitted employees with physically demanding jobs to wear T-shirts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Defense says schedules show Cosby wasn't around for assault

    Defense says schedules show Cosby wasn't around for assault

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 04:43:08 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:58:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>

  • Natalie Portman snubs 'Jewish Nobel,' triggers backlash

    Natalie Portman snubs 'Jewish Nobel,' triggers backlash

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:53:13 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:57:29 GMT
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>
    Genesis Prize foundation says this year's winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of June ceremony in Israel.More >>

  • Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-04-20 17:55:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly