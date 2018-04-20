USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics has reached a confidential settlement in a Georgia lawsuit that spurred a newspaper investigation into the organization's practices for reporting child abuse.

A former gymnast filed the lawsuit against USA Gymnastics in 2013. It alleged the organization that trains Olympians received at least four warnings about a coach who videotaped her in various states of undress.

Court records show a judge in Effingham County, Georgia, dismissed the lawsuit on April 12. The gymnast's lawyer says USA Gymnastics admits no wrongdoing or liability in the settlement.

Both parties have declined to comment on the settlement.

The suit sparked The Indianapolis Star's investigation of USA Gymnastics, which exposed abuse by Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor, and spurred the resignations of the organization's president and board.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:35:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • 'Scandal' cast participates in live reading of final episode

    'Scandal' cast participates in live reading of final episode

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:33:40 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:35:02 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kerry Washington, cast member of "Scandal" arrives a the live stage reading of the series finale at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kerry Washington, cast member of "Scandal" arrives a the live stage reading of the series finale at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Kerry Washington hopes 'Scandal' will be remembered for being courageous and bold.More >>
    Kerry Washington hopes 'Scandal' will be remembered for being courageous and bold.More >>

  • Judge delays ruling on Cosby accuser's confidante

    Judge delays ruling on Cosby accuser's confidante

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 04:43:08 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:34:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly