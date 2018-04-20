Fairfax bids $300 million for Toys R Us's Canada business - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fairfax bids $300 million for Toys R Us's Canada business

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Canada's Fairfax Financial Holding has placed a bid of $300 million to buy Toys R Us's Canadian operations in bankruptcy.

According to court papers filed late Thursday, the bidder is taking on a role of a "stalking horse" in a court-approved auction set for Monday in New York. That means it could be outbid in the auction if other buyers come in with a higher offer. The bid from Fairfax surpassed the $215 million offer that Isaac Larian, the CEO of privately held toy company MGA Entertainment, made last week.

Larian has also offered $675 million for its U.S. stores.

In March, Toys R Us said it would be liquidating its U.S. business.

Fairfax is a holding company involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

