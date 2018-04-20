Blind dog and his guide dog looking for home at RACC - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Blind dog and his guide dog looking for home at RACC

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
OJ, right, and Blue Dozer, left need to be adopted together. (Source: RACC/Facebook) OJ, right, and Blue Dozer, left need to be adopted together. (Source: RACC/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

OJ is a 12-year-old dog that was whose owner surrendered him to Richmond Animal Care and Control after becoming homeless.

He is also blind.

Blue Dozer is a 6-year-old pit bull mix who serves as OJ’s guide dog.

RACC shared a photo of the two dogs, hoping to find them a home – together.

"We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share," RACC said.

The shelter said the dogs are bonded with each other and need to be adopted as a pair.

