Blind dog and his guide dog looking for home at RACC

OJ, right, and Blue Dozer, left need to be adopted together. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

OJ is a 12-year-old dog that was whose owner surrendered him to Richmond Animal Care and Control after becoming homeless.

He is also blind.

Blue Dozer is a 6-year-old pit bull mix who serves as OJ’s guide dog.

RACC shared a photo of the two dogs, hoping to find them a home – together.

"We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share," RACC said.

The shelter said the dogs are bonded with each other and need to be adopted as a pair.

