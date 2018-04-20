Blind dog and his guide dog get adopted together

OJ was surrendered when his owner became homeless along with his companion Blue Dozer.
The two aren’t just any pair of dogs in need of a home. OJ, a 12-year-old Dachsund, is blind and needs Dozer, a 6-year-old pit bull, to serve as his guide dog.
The pair were brought to the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter April 20, and didn’t stay there long. They were adopted – together – before the weekend was up.
The Facebook posts by RACC telling the dogs’ story were shared thousands of times.
RACC also said it was a last resort for the owner, and it tried to help her find accommodations for the dogs without putting them in the shelter, but there were no other options available.
A Facebook post said the shelter promised her the dogs would receive love and care while at the shelter, and they would be placed together in a good home.
The shelter said the animals were adopted by a family that will “keep them together forever.”
