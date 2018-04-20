No turkeys, please: Owner seeks gander for pet goose - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No turkeys, please: Owner seeks gander for pet goose

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Lucy is a lover of long walks and a shared dinner of weeds, and she's looking for love.

At least according to an ad the 2-year-old Embden goose's owner placed in a Facebook page last week. Brandy Hall tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that she has taken it upon herself to find a suitable gander for Lucy.

Lucy is currently enamored with Hall's Great Pyrenees, but the dog isn't very happy with the match. Hall says there haven't been many serious responses to her post so far, though someone did ask how much Lucy would cost. Hall says that she'd be happy even finding a friend for Lucy, but she'd like to see her find a lifelong mate.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:35:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • 'Scandal' cast participates in live reading of final episode

    'Scandal' cast participates in live reading of final episode

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:33:40 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:35:02 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kerry Washington, cast member of "Scandal" arrives a the live stage reading of the series finale at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Kerry Washington, cast member of "Scandal" arrives a the live stage reading of the series finale at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Kerry Washington hopes 'Scandal' will be remembered for being courageous and bold.More >>
    Kerry Washington hopes 'Scandal' will be remembered for being courageous and bold.More >>

  • Judge delays ruling on Cosby accuser's confidante

    Judge delays ruling on Cosby accuser's confidante

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 04:43:08 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 16:34:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly