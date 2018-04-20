No more signing for purchases

Usually, whenever you pay for something with your credit or debit card, you have to sign for those purchases.

Well that's about to be a thing of the past. That change went into effect on Saturday.

Now Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover will no longer require you to sign receipts for credit or debit purchases. That means retailers can decide if they want to make you sign or not.

Mastercard was the first to dump the signatures, after getting feedback from customers hoping to streamline that checkout process.

The reason these lenders are on board with this is that the encryption that comes with chipped cards adds another layer of security. Retailers won't quit asking for signatures overnight, but in the coming weeks and months, look for that step to disappear from the checkout process.

