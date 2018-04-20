No more signing for purchases

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported.More >>
The second National School Walkout rally will begin at 10 a.m. with students leaving school Friday morning to honor victims of school violence.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating an assault on Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Students at Richmond’s Open High School created a video pleading for help purchasing 200 new classroom chairs.More >>
Usually, whenever you pay for something with your credit or debit card, you have to sign for those purchases. Well that's about to be a thing of the past.More >>
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported.More >>
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education has voted to name Dr. Eric Mackey as the next state superintendent of public schools. Mackey, who is currently Executive Director of School Superintendents of Alabama, won the ballots by a 5-4 vote.More >>
A man already in jail for the murder of his estranged wife's father was found guilty of a conspiracy to try and kill her by sending her a bomb through the mail, according to court documents.More >>
The Tucson Botanical Gardens, for the first time ever, will have a corpse flower bloom on property.More >>
A Moulton man is dead after his wife stabbed him with a sword, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.More >>
