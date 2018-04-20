Man arrested for possession of child pornography - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Julius Silver, 19, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office) Julius Silver, 19, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

A 19-year-old man from Ashland is being held on bond for possession of child pornography. 

Julius Silver was arrested after the Hanover County Sheriff's Office raided his home. He now faces ten charges of possession of child pornography. 

He's being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000. 

