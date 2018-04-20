1 person in custody after raids at Porsche - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 person in custody after raids at Porsche

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Prosecutors say one person is in custody in an investigation of current and former managers at automaker Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen, over the company's diesel emissions scandal.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart declined Friday to identify the person, arrested following raids Wednesday at 10 locations in southern Germany, other than to say it was not an active member of the top management board. The probe is aimed at a Porsche board member, another member of its management and a third person who is no longer employed by Porsche.

Prosecutors elsewhere in Germany are investigating alleged wrongdoing at Volkswagen and Audi, another of the German automaker's units, in cases related to the scandal over the manipulation of diesel emissions that broke in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

    Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:13:32 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-20 14:36:54 GMT
    A Supreme Court case that involved a Connecticut woman and her little pink house is now a movie.More >>
    A Supreme Court case that involved a Connecticut woman and her little pink house is now a movie.More >>

  • Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-20 14:36:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • German theater asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play

    German theater asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-20 10:53:00 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-04-20 14:35:12 GMT
    A theater in southern Germany is proceeding with plans to open a satirical play about Adolf Hitler's youth in which some patrons will be wearing swastika armbands.More >>
    A theater in southern Germany is proceeding with plans to open a satirical play about Adolf Hitler's youth in which some patrons will be wearing swastika armbands.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly