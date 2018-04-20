1 injured in two-alarm house fire after trying to rescue pets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 injured in two-alarm house fire after trying to rescue pets

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Updated by Megan Woo
The fire spread to a neighbor's deck. (Source: NBC12) The fire spread to a neighbor's deck. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A man was severely injured in a two-alarm house fire in Chesterfield after officials said he was trying to rescue his pets.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 8100 block of Babbler Lane, located off of Hicks and Hull Street roads, around 8 a.m. Family members say the man injured is 36-year-old Tripp Anderson, who was taken to VCU Medical Center. 

Fire officials said Tripp was trying to enter the home to rescue his pets that were inside. One dog, a lab named Dixie, was rescued, but another dog named Copper and a cat are unaccounted for, according to family members.

The family also said Tripp's dad, Johnny, went to the store at the time. Less than 10 minutes later, he received a call saying his home was on fire, according to family members.

The fire destroyed one home and spread to the deck of a neighboring house. It took fire crews over an hour to get the fire under control, and fire officials said the house was a total loss.

The Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The two people displaced are receiving help from family members.

