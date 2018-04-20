1 injured in house fire that spread to neighboring structure

The fire spread to a neighbor's deck. (Source: NBC12)

A fire at a Chesterfield home has spread to a neighboring home.

Chesterfield firefighters reported one person suffered serious injuries in the blaze in the 8100 block of Babbler Lane.

The fire destroyed one home and spread to the deck of a neighboring house.

Babble Ln - 1 occupant transported with serious injuries pic.twitter.com/NJVmuDiTgH — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 20, 2018

