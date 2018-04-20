1 injured in house fire that spread to neighboring structure - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 injured in house fire that spread to neighboring structure

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The fire spread to a neighbor's deck.
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A fire at a Chesterfield home has spread to a neighboring home.

Chesterfield firefighters reported one person suffered serious injuries in the blaze in the 8100 block of Babbler Lane.

The fire destroyed one home and spread to the deck of a neighboring house.

