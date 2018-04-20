WATCH LIVE: Student walkout, march call attention to gun violence

Thousands of people are expected to join a march in downtown Richmond on Friday afternoon to protest gun violence in schools.

The second National School Walkout rally will begin at 10 a.m. with students leaving school Friday morning to honor victims of school violence.

In particular, Friday’s march is to remember the victims of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School.

In Richmond, a march from Brown’s Island to the Virginia State Capitol will be held followed by a rally at the Capitol at 2 p.m.

The Richmond event is just one of a series of events taking place across the country.

Anti-violence and gun control activists were galvanized following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Students from that school have been outspoken about the fear students have in the classrooms and have demanded action from school leaders and lawmakers.

The students organized a walkout event March 14 where students left school for 17 minutes, one for each victim at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The March For Our Lives was the second major event organized by the students around a march in Washington, DC. Hundreds of other events were held across the country in conjunction with the Washington march, including one in Richmond.

Friday’s march to the state capitol will begin at noon. Several businesses and government offices in the vicinity of the rally will be closed, and police have announced road closures in preparation for the large crowd.

