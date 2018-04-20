Chesterfield police warn of car thefts, unlocked doors

At least 18 cars have had items taken from inside them. (Source: RNN)

Police want residents to be alert after at least 18 cars have been robbed in the Collington neighborhood in Chesterfield.

The area is near Spring Run Elementary, and police said the thefts have been going on since the beginning of April.

Thieves have taken cell phones, money and gift cards from inside the cars.

Police have said that all of the cars were unlocked at the time of the thefts.

So far, there have been no arrests, and police are urging residents to keep those doors locked.

Anyone with information is asked to report the information to Chesterfield police.

