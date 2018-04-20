1 displaced in fire at Chesterfield home

The fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: @Sgt_Lamb/Twitter)

No injuries were reported in the blaze. (Source: @Sgt_Lamb/Twitter)

A fire claimed a Chesterfield home and displaced one person late Thursday night.

The fire occurred on Woodworth Road about a block away from Bellwood Elementary School.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, and officials believe it was an accident.

