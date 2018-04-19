ZTE protests 'unfair' US penalty, says it's seeking solution - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

ZTE protests 'unfair' US penalty, says it's seeking solution

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese tech company ZTE says it won't accept an "unfair" U.S. penalty in a case involving exports of telecoms equipment to North Korea and Iran and is seeking a solution through legal channels.

The Commerce Department on Monday barred the state-owned company from importing American components for seven years after concluding the company paid bonuses to employees involved in the export scheme instead of disciplining them as promised in 2017.

In a statement issued Friday, the company outlined actions it's taken over the last two years to rectify matters but said the Commerce Department had acted before the company had time to conclude that process.

ZTE pleaded guilty in March 2017 and agreed to pay a $1.19 billion penalty for shipping the equipment in violation of U.S. regulations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

