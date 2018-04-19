Australian financial firm CEO steps down over fee scandal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Australian financial firm CEO steps down over fee scandal

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - The AMP's chief executive stepped down on Friday following revelations that Australia's largest wealth manager charged customers for financial services they never received and misled the industry watchdog.

Craig Meller has become the first corporate casualty of a government inquiry into misconduct in the banking, pension and financial services industries which began hearing evidence last month.

AMP said in a statement Meller leaves without any equity bonus from the current fiscal year. Meller had planned to retire at the end of 2018.

AMP's share price tumbled after revelations this week about how AMP systematically charged fees to customers who were not receiving services.

A supposedly independent report by law firm Clayton Utz into how AMP charged clients fees for non-existent services went through 25 drafts with changes made by the company, the inquiry heard.

The report was then presented to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, the industry regulator, as an independent document last year.

Among the changes was the removal of Meller's name from a list of people interviewed as part of an investigation into the unlawful and deliberate decision to continue charging fees to a group of clients for three months despite them receiving no financial advice services.

Counsel assisting the inquiry, Michael Hodge, presented emails on Wednesday suggesting Meller's name was deleted because it might "attract unnecessary attention" from the regulator.

Meller has been replaced by non-executive director Mike Wilkins until a new chief executive is found, AMP said.

AMP Chairman Catherine Brenner said: "AMP apologizes unreservedly for the misconduct and failures in regulatory disclosures in our advice business."

"The board is determined that we will meet these challenges head on, accelerating changes in both culture and performance at AMP," she added.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told Sky News television on Friday that revelations about AMP from the inquiry were "very concerning" and Meller's sudden departure "is obviously one of the consequences."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Files show rising alarm in Prince's circle as health failed

    Files show rising alarm in Prince's circle as health failed

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:37:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

  • Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

    Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, takes a photo in front of a memorial for former first lady Barbara Bush, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
    The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.More >>
    The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.More >>

  • At trial, experts debate drug Cosby gave to his accuser

    At trial, experts debate drug Cosby gave to his accuser

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:33:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly