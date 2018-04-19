Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at 7-Eleven

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven on Thursday.

It happened around 7:54 p.m. at the store near the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police say a Hispanic man was shot, suffering life-threatening injuries. The victim is not an employee of the store.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as details are made available.

