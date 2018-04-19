Win prizes and save lives with donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude volunteers are ready to help you reserve your ticket to win great prizes like a dream home or even a brand new Chevy Equinox.

However, this is about more than winning prizes. It is about finding a cure to erase cancer and give children all over the world the gift of life.

It is the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and it has been since it opened its doors in 1962. With the help of donations, families never receive bills for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Paige Martin is a housing services coordinator. She says although the hospital takes care of all the big things for the families, the staff is mindful of the small things as well - things that really make a big difference.

"You'd be surprised how some parents and even kids just want someone to talk to, and not talk about why they are here and that they are sick. They have other things going on and they have other things that they just need to let out and just having someone to talk to. And it's not even giving advice, but it's just sharing a cup of coffee and just having that conversation," said Martin.

Martin and other staff members serve as volunteers in the houses, making sure they are there for conversations or anything else the families need.

They are all focused on the same thing - to make children who are in the fight for their lives, feel better.

They can continue to do that with your help.

For more information about the Dream Home, visit nbc12.com/dreamhome

All proceeds go directly to the hospital. Please call 1-800-391-2433. Your donation can, and will, save lives.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12