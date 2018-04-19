VSU student recreates Beyonce dance routine in viral video - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VSU student recreates Beyonce dance routine in viral video

Brianna Bundick-Kelly Brianna Bundick-Kelly
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The video of a Virginia State University student is going viral for her amazing dance moves.

Brianna Bundick-Kelly recently recreated part of Beyonce's Coachella performance.

She posted the video to her Instagram and Twitter pages, and immediately became the talk of social media.

The university freshman calls herself the "dancing princess of the Beyhive," and you can see why.

Brianna says she has been dancing ever since she was eight years old.

The Alaska-native started recreating Beyonce's dance routines in December of 2016.

You can watch many of her videos on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Brianna's latest video is so popular that she is being approached by producers of entertainment companies.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly