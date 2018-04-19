VSU student recreates Beyonce dance routine in viral video

The video of a Virginia State University student is going viral for her amazing dance moves.

Brianna Bundick-Kelly recently recreated part of Beyonce's Coachella performance.

She posted the video to her Instagram and Twitter pages, and immediately became the talk of social media.

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!????????#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

The university freshman calls herself the "dancing princess of the Beyhive," and you can see why.

Brianna says she has been dancing ever since she was eight years old.

The Alaska-native started recreating Beyonce's dance routines in December of 2016.

You can watch many of her videos on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Brianna's latest video is so popular that she is being approached by producers of entertainment companies.

