Police shut down German School Rd in shooting investigation

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police have closed German School Road while they search for a person reportedly shot.

So far they have not located a victim.

One person says they heard up to 15 gunshots in the area.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as details are made available.

