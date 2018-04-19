Mattel CEO leaves after being at helm for 14 months - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mattel CEO leaves after being at helm for 14 months

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Mattel Inc. says that its CEO Margo Georgiadis is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity in the tech sector.

The toy giant, based in El Segundo, California, says the board has named Ynon Kreiz, a Mattel director since June 2017 as her successor, effective April 26.

Mattel says that Georgiadis will serve in an advisory role through May 10 to ensure a smooth transition.

The departure, announced Thursday, comes after the former Google executive, who took the top spot in February 2017, hasn't been able to turn around the company's business.

Kreiz was named a non-executive chairman of the board in February. He brings more than two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industries.

Mattel's shares rose nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Women take fall in Nobel scandal for man's alleged misdeeds

    Women take fall in Nobel scandal for man's alleged misdeeds

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-19 10:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:07:33 GMT
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>

  • Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:05:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:05:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly