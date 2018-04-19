Emporia native, NASCAR star throws out first pitch at Squirrels' peanut-free game

Emporia native and NASCAR star Elliott Sadler was at The Diamond Thursday instead of the race track to help raise awareness about a personal issue.

Sadler’s son has a peanut-allergy, and since it was peanut-free day at the ballpark, the team had the racing pro throw out the first pitch.

“We came to this park last year to watch the Squirrels play, and it was on peanut-free day,” Sadler said. “We ended up running into the Auvi-Q people and here we are a year later throwing out the first pitch.”

NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler is the headliner who threw out the first pitch today. He's joined by his son Wyatt who had an allergic reaction to peanuts when he was 2. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/GKQs8z6hYt — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) April 19, 2018

After spikes in the cost of EpiPens drew headlines, Richmond brothers Eric and Evan Edwards re-introduced an alternative device for those with life-threatening allergies in the United States.

The Edwards lead Kaléo, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, that produce Auvi-Q.

Since then, Sadler has become a spokesperson for the company sharing his personal experience about this growing issue.

"It was very scary for my family and I when Wyatt first had his first allergic reaction to peanuts,” Sadler said about his now eight-year-old son. “[When he was two] he ate a small peanut with us at a birthday party and then just blew right up."

"There has been an increase in diagnosed food allergies in recent years,” said Dr. Melissa Aquilo with Patient First Medical Center. “Is that because we recognize it more and we're getting better at diagnosing it? Or is it because we have more people having food allergies… I can't answer that."

Aquilo said roughly four to eight percent of the U.S. population has a food allergy; peanut allergies being the most common.

Sadler will race in Richmond this weekend with the Auvi-Q logo on his car. The device is different from other Epinephrine devices because it gives you audible operating instructions.

“Not matter who is looking out after him, if that moment comes, it will walk you through the procedure,” Sadler said.

With the first peanut-free game of the season, the Flying Squirrels opened their gates to kids of all ages.

"It's cool because they may not have had the opportunity to always come here,” said Jackson Dobbins.

“I think it’s good for a lot of the kids out there because there are a lot of allergies right now,” said his mom Janelle Dobbins.

Sadler said after Wyatt’s diagnosis his family’s lifestyle had to change, and they became more aware of what was in their food.

"We want to lead by example,” he added. “Be that voice, let everybody know there is help you can get and there are certain things you can do as a family to be proactive, what position you’re putting your kids in.”

“Keep medications on hand that are necessary and educate the people who are around your child, including their teachers, administrators who are at the school,” Aquilo said. “Let them know your child has an allergy so that they have what they need on hand in case something happens there."

According to a pediatrics medical journal, food allergies have been shown to be the leading cause of anaphylaxis in children ages 0-9. It’s estimated that approximately six-million children ages 17 and younger in the U.S. have food allergies.

The Edwards brothers say they designed the Auvi-Q device with affordability and concealment in mind.

“I like that [it] fits easily in most pockets – even my son’s – so that it is discreet,” Sadler said. “Wyatt can focus less on his peanut allergy and more no what he enjoys most – baseball, soccer, fishing and spending time with our family and friends at the race track.”

The Flying Squirrels will host two more peanut-free games this season on May 10 and July 29.

