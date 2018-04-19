Emporia native, NASCAR star throws out first pitch at Squirrels' peanut-free game

Timothy Jones has five staples in his head and visible swelling after he was attacked outside of a convenience store by a man he says he confronted before while defending a woman at a bus stop.More >>
Timothy Jones has five staples in his head and visible swelling after he was attacked outside of a convenience store by a man he says he confronted before while defending a woman at a bus stop.More >>
Richmond Police have closed German School Road while they search for a person reportedly shot.More >>
Richmond Police have closed German School Road while they search for a person reportedly shot.More >>
Our temperatures have been trending colder than average for about 65-percent of the days of this month so far, and it looks like that overall trend could hang tough not only through most of next week, but after a very brief break, could quickly return and take us into the half of May. Blame the semi-persistent trough, or dip southward, in the jet stream over the Midwest and East, something we've seen frequently since early March! Here's the set-up into next ...More >>
Our temperatures have been trending colder than average for about 65-percent of the days of this month so far, and it looks like that overall trend could hang tough not only through most of next week, but after a very brief break, could quickly return and take us into the half of May. Blame the semi-persistent trough, or dip southward, in the jet stream over the Midwest and East, something we've seen frequently since early March! Here's the set-up into next ...More >>
Emporia native and NASCAR star Elliott Sadler was at The Diamond Thursday instead of the race track to help raise awareness about a personal issue.More >>
Emporia native and NASCAR star Elliott Sadler was at The Diamond Thursday instead of the race track to help raise awareness about a personal issue.More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.More >>
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.More >>
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.More >>
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.More >>
Eufaula police have made an arrest in a missing person case that turned into a homicide.More >>
Eufaula police have made an arrest in a missing person case that turned into a homicide.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Horses are born all the time on Kentucky farms, but one at Taylor Made in Nicholasville is a little bit different.More >>
Horses are born all the time on Kentucky farms, but one at Taylor Made in Nicholasville is a little bit different.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Huntsville man on child pornography charges.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Huntsville man on child pornography charges.More >>