Gronkowski buys stake in namesake horse ahead of Ky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rob Gronkowski has bought a stake in his namesake horse that is set to run in the Kentucky Derby next month.
Gronkowski, a 3-year-old colt, has won all three of his starts this year. He earned a spot in the 20-horse Derby field by virtue of leading the point standings among Europe-based horses. The colt's earnings of $79,496 would be the smallest in the field.
The New England Patriots star purchased a "substantial stake" in the colt, according to its ownership group Phoenix Thoroughbred III.
Gronkowski plans to be in Louisville for the May 5 race to meet his equine counterpart. He says he started following the Kentucky-bred colt after hearing it had been named for him and he reached out to the racing investment fund to see if he could buy in.
Both Gronkowskis possess imposing physiques. Gronkowski the human is 6-foot-6 and weighs 265 pounds. Gronkowski the horse stands 16.3 hands (5 feet, 7 inches and 1.70 meters) and weighs about 1,200 pounds.
Gronkowski is trained by Britain-based Jeremy Noseda and ridden by Jamie Spencer. The colt is a son of Lonhro, Australia's horse of the year in 2003-04, and his dam is Four Sugars, a daughter of Lookin At Lucky, the 2010 Preakness winner.
Gronkowski says he can't think of anything cooler than having a thoroughbred named after him except for winning the Derby.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>