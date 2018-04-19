FIRST ALERT: This cool weather could be here awhile

Our temperatures have been trending colder than average for about 65-percent of the days of this month so far, and it looks like that overall trend could hang tough not only through most of next week, but after a very brief break, could quickly return and take us into the half of May.

Blame the semi-persistent trough, or dip southward, in the jet stream over the Midwest and East, something we've seen frequently since early March!

Here's the set-up into next week:

The Climate Prediction Center of NOAA issued this longer-range outlook for temperatures for the last few days of April through early May:

The good news from this is that severe storms tend to be LESS likely when cold air prevails. The bad news is... well, it's cold.

