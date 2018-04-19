Olympic great Walsh Jennings announces beach volleyball tour - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Olympic great Walsh Jennings announces beach volleyball tour

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings reacts while playing Brazil during the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings reacts while playing Brazil during the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil...

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

Five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings has announced plans for her new beach volleyball circuit that will bring a sports and music festival to eight cities.

The p1440 series will open in September in San Jose, California, and then over the next four months visit Las Vegas, San Diego and Huntington Beach, California. Four stops in early 2019 are planned, including Chicago; the others were not announced.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist, Walsh Jennings broke with the biggest domestic pro tour last year, saying AVP officials lacked the vision to grow the sport. The move meant a split with April Ross, her partner when they won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Instead, Walsh Jennings has formed her own mini-tour, using beach volleyball as the centerpiece of an entertainment and wellness festival. Attendees can watch the competition, work out, practice yoga or meditation, eat and listen to live music, she said.

The tour dates don't conflict with the AVP tour's summer schedule or the FIVB international tour. A p1440 spokeswoman said they were not ready to announce any musical acts, player commitments or prize money details.

The name p1440 comes from Walsh Jennings' desire to live all 1,440 minutes in the day with purpose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Women take fall in Nobel scandal for man's alleged misdeeds

    Women take fall in Nobel scandal for man's alleged misdeeds

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-19 10:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:25:36 GMT
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>

  • Nat Geo says 'Frankenstein' author is its next 'Genius'

    Nat Geo says 'Frankenstein' author is its next 'Genius'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:24:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:23:53 GMT
    National Geographic television network says author Mary Shelley, writer of 'Frankenstein,' will be the subject of its 'Genius' series next year.More >>
    National Geographic television network says author Mary Shelley, writer of 'Frankenstein,' will be the subject of its 'Genius' series next year.More >>

  • The Latest: Judge rejects Cosby team's bid for acquittal

    The Latest: Judge rejects Cosby team's bid for acquittal

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-04-19 21:23:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly