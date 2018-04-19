Two men save women in fiery crash

Our temperatures have been trending colder than average for about 65-percent of the days of this month so far, and it looks like that overall trend could hang tough not only through most of next week, but after a very brief break, could quickly return and take us into the half of May. Blame the semi-persistent trough, or dip southward, in the jet stream over the Midwest and East, something we've seen frequently since early March! Here's the set-up into next ...More >>
Emporia native and NASCAR star Elliott Sadler was at The Diamond Thursday instead of the race track to help raise awareness about a personal issue.More >>
Shaveek Pittman, 22, is charged with robbery and attempted robbery in incidents less than a week apart as well as being served on outstanding warrants.More >>
The event will include outdoor music from a DJ, craft projects for kids, a taco food truck, photo booth and free giveaways.More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.More >>
Cheetos may be "dangerously cheesy" but maybe not worth going to jail over.More >>
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.More >>
Police said the man told jewelers he wanted to buy an engagement ring for his fiancé. The 5.5 carat Marquise diamond worth more than $100,000 has yet to be recovered.More >>
Eufaula police have made an arrest in a missing person case that turned into a homicide.More >>
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.More >>
Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.More >>
