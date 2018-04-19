Two men save women in fiery crash

Two men saved two women from a burning car and the intersection of 1st and Leigh streets early Sunday morning.

Jonathan Gregory and Desmone Dickerson were meeting up to celebrate a friend’s wedding. Then they heard a large noise, like an explosion. They say they looked up and saw the kind of crash that causes people to stop and stare.

There are times you only have but a split second to make a pressing decision. This, to Gregory and Dickerson, was one of those times.

"I was shaking," Gregory said.

Other bystanders were recording the flames while the two were taking action. They say they could not understand how no one else was helping, with two people visibly suffering nearby.

"At some point in time, I'm like 'what about the two people in the car?'” Dickerson said.

The bystanders recording the video applauded the two for their quick thinking. The clip shows the two of them dragging the women from the car, trying to keep them above shattered glass and rubble.

"[One of the women]" had blood all over her mouth, but I kept trying to talk to her, make sure she was speaking." Gregory said.

One of the women was especially difficult to help, Gregory explained.

"Her door was smushed in, so it was probably hurting her more to pull her out, but we had to do what we had to do to get her safely."

There's still no official word on the women's conditions.

The men say they waited with the victims until officials and paramedics arrived. They say they saw the women get treated on an ambulance.

“We really didn’t know what happened,” Dickerson said.

There is a fence at the crash scene that is still dented with small bits of broken glass four days later.

NBC12 keeps a list of the most dangerous intersections in Richmond. On that list is Belvidere and Leigh - just a few blocks away from the scene of this crash.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the women’s condition, but they did say the accident happened early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m. That's when Dickerson and Gregory got caught in the mess after a wedding reception.

“[Friends] said what’re you doing with a suit on,” Dickerson joked. “You had a suit on to save people?”

It could be fate, or timing, but Dickerson says it's something else:

“Being nosy,” he laughed. “We could have rode by like ‘that's their problem,’ but something in us said we need to make sure everybody's okay, because that's a bad accident,” he said.

It’s the rush of trying to save someone that has Gregory feeling inspired.

"It made me feel like I wanted to be an EMT afterwards, to be honest with you," said Gregory.

