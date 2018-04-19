Restaurant pleads for help after thieves steal scholarship money, electronics

Sawyer Perkins began her journey with an aggressive, rare form of brain cancer before she even started school. Over the years, she has dazzled the Richmond-area community with her bright smiles and resilience.More >>
Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.More >>
Virginia State Police say a man is in jail after a police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle overturning in Chesterfield.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
The man reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”More >>
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.More >>
The pediatrician long celebrated for his pioneering work in autism was a participant in Nazi killings, a report says.More >>
Police said the man told jewelers he wanted to buy an engagement ring for his fiancé. The 5.5 carat Marquise diamond worth more than $100,000 has yet to be recovered.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.More >>
Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.More >>
Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.More >>
A central Arkansas man was in shock after his 5-year-old daughter came home from school and said she had been to the dentist, without his permission.More >>
