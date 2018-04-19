Restaurant pleads for help after thieves steal scholarship money, electronics

A Charles City restaurant is pleading for help after someone stole numerous valuable items and $1,000 for scholarship recipients.

Cul's Courthouse Grille posted on Facebook that TVs, laptops and an envelope with the money was stolen Wednesday night.

The restaurant is located along the Virginia Capital Trail. In 2016, the restaurant said the trail was so beneficial to its business that it had to hire 10 new employees.

"Staffing was a priority to keep up with the cyclers," co-owner Cullen Jenkins said then. "... It’s just been a miracle."

If you have any information, contact police.

