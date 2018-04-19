US officials: 16 nations agree to track Venezuela corruption

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Finance ministers from several Latin American nations as well as the U.S. and Europe have agreed to work jointly to locate and seize the proceeds arising from corruption by Venezuelan government insiders, two U.S. Treasury officials said Thursday.

The decision came at a Washington meeting earlier in the day attended by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at which the finance officials from 16 nations also discussed ways to provide swift economic and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, including substantial debt relief, in the event socialist President Nicolas Maduro is replaced by a government they deem more legitimate and committed to economic reform.

The two officials agreed to talk about the meeting only if not quoted by name because the discussions were to be private. Officials from France, Germany, Britain, Japan and all major Latin American nations participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings.

The IMF this week forecast Venezuela's economy will shrink 15 percent this year, extending for a fifth year a recession that already surpassed in size the U.S. Great Depression. Inflation for the year is expected to soar to almost 14,000 percent.

"Concrete actions are necessary to restrict the ability of corrupt Venezuelan officials and their support networks from abusing the international financial system," Mnuchin said in a statement after the meeting that didn't give any details on actions that were agreed on.

The two officials said a joint presentation by Colombia and the U.S. described how top Venezuelan officials operating through front companies siphoned off as much as 70 percent of funding for Maduro's hallmark program to alleviate hunger through the use of no-bid contracts, overbilling and the resale at black-market prices of food boxes assembled in Mexico.

One part of the presentation mapped in detail one network run out of Hong Kong and involving 30 shell companies spread across four continents, the officials said.

Maduro has consistently rejected U.S. offers of humanitarian assistance, considering them a veiled attempt to destabilize his rule. He also blames financial sanctions imposed by the Trump administration for forcing the government to fall behind on repayment of its bonds and exacerbating economic woes.

The officials said the goal in tracking graft in Venezuela is to seize and eventually return the stolen proceeds to the Venezuelan people in a post-Maduro scenario. They said the participants also agreed to prevent Venezuela's bankrupt government from liquidating at fire sale prices valuable overseas assets such as oil refineries and Houston-based petroleum company Citgo in a quest for fresh cash that would prolong the government's hold on power.

Maduro is seeking re-election next month in a vote being boycotted by the opposition and which the U.S. and the European Union have condemned as a sham because several prominent government critics are banned from running.

As Venezuela's economy continues to slump, the government and state-run oil giant PDVSA have fallen behind on their debt payments. But holders of their more than $60 billion in Venezuelan bonds have yet to sue, perhaps betting they stand a better chance of recovering value for the worthless paper if a more business-friendly government takes power.

Any bailout of the oil-rich nation would require long-term international support and involve "sizable" debt relief, the two U.S. officials said.

In contrast, they said, both private and public creditors that continue lending to Maduro risk having their loans disavowed because they lack approval from the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which the U.S. and others view as the last remaining democratic institution in Venezuela.

"Looking forward, participants recognized that a government in Venezuela that warranted the support of the region, and was prepared to enact economic policies to reclaim Venezuela's prosperity for its people, would receive the support of the international financial community," Mnuchin's statement said.

Associated Press writer Luis Alonso Lugo reported this story in Washington and AP writer Joshua Goodman reported from Bogota, Colombia.

