Man charged with robbing bank in Fredericksburg

A man suspected of robbing a bank was caught in a joint investigation by Fredericksburg police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaveek Pittman, 22, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with robbery and attempted robbery in incidents less than a week apart as well as being served on outstanding warrants.

The robbery charge comes from an April 12 incident at a PNC Bank in Fredericksburg. A man entered the bank around 12:45 p.m., handed the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The attempted burglary charge is from Stafford County. A man passed a note to a clerk at Dollar General on Deacon Road shortly before 7 p.m. on April 16. The clerk backed away from the counter and the man left the store.

A bystander reported a man matching the suspect’s description leaving the area of the Dollar General on a pink and blue girl’s bicycle.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, but during a search of Pittman’s residence, evidence linking him to the robberies was discovered, including the pink and blue bicycle.

