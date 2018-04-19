Under wraps: Browns GM keeping draft plans private - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Under wraps: Browns GM keeping draft plans private

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is keeping his plans with the No. 1 pick private.

Dorsey didn't reveal much on Thursday during a news conference in advance of next week's NFL draft. Cleveland has spent nearly two decades in search of a franchise quarterback. The team is expected to select a QB with the first choice.

Southern Cal's Sam Darnold is believed to be Cleveland's preferred choice in a strong QB class that includes Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Dorsey said he's keeping all his options open and that he would consider taking Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first because "the guy's a really good football player. You can't have enough good football players."

The Browns also have the No. 4 pick. Dorsey says he's received some interest from teams looking to make a trade.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Source: Fed probe of Prince death now inactive

    The Latest: Source: Fed probe of Prince death now inactive

    Thursday, April 19 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 15:12:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-19 18:19:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.More >>
    A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.More >>

  • Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Expert: Benadryl, quaaludes could've affected Cosby accuser

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-19 18:18:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

  • Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death

    Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-19 18:18:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly