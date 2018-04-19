The Latest: Parker says Spurs will try to win for Popovich

(Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP). San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay scores against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State won 116-101.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Latest on the San Antonio Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich, whose wife died at 67 (all times local):

1 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker says he has always viewed coach Gregg Popovich and his wife, Erin, as like his mom and dad.

Parker broke in to the NBA when he was 19. He says Erin Popovich's death this week at the age of 67 is very emotional. He spent time with the family on Wednesday night.

The Spurs will be without Popovich for Thursday night's Game 3 at home against Golden State. The Warriors won the first two games of the playoff series.

Parker says the Spurs will do their best to get a win for Popovich.

___

Noon

San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili says when the time comes, the team will play - even as they mourn the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of coach Gregg Popovich.

Ginobili says family is first, and it's hard to prepare for Thursday night's Game 3 against Golden State. Popovich will not be on the sideline with the team, which is down 0-2. Erin Popovich died this week at the age of 67.

Ginobili says the team is hurting and sad. He then walked away from reporters, fighting back tears.

___

11:30 a.m.

San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford says the team is suffering from a profound loss.

Erin Popovich, the wife of coach Gregg Popovich, died this week at the age of 67. With his team down 0-2, Popovich is not coaching Game 3 on Thursday night at home against Golden State.

Buford says Erin and Gregg were best friends who were together for 40 years. He says her impact on the tightknit Spurs organization will be felt for years.

Buford also says Popovich has been overwhelmed by the support he's seen from across the NBA

___

10:45 a.m.

The San Antonio Spurs say Gregg Popovich will not coach the team at home Thursday night in Game 3 against Golden State following the death of his wife.

Ettore Messina, a Spurs assistant since 2014, will coach the team. San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.

The Spurs announced Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. She was 67.

Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. He ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday

___

10 a.m.

The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The couple has two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in the 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force's head athletic trainer.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.