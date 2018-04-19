The Latest: Ginobili: Erin Popovich death has team 'hurting'

Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.More >>
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
