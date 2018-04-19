The Latest: Popovich won't coach Game 3 after wife's death - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Popovich won't coach Game 3 after wife's death

(Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP). San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay scores against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State won 116-101. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP). San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay scores against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State won 116-101.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Latest on the San Antonio Spurs and coach Greg Popovich, whose wife died at 67 (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The San Antonio Spurs say Gregg Popovich will not coach the team at home Thursday night in Game 3 against Golden State following the death of his wife.

Ettore Messina, a Spurs assistant since 2014, will coach the team. San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.

The Spurs announced Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. She was 67.

Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. He ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday

___

10 a.m.

The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The Popovichs have two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in the 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force's head athletic trainer.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:38:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>

  • Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:37:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

  • Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:36:15 GMT
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly